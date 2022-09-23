Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could -- here's why

By Wilfred Nasong'o Muliro, Lecturer International Relations and Security, Technical University of Kenya
Kenya’s new president needs to forge closer ties with regional heavyweights to create a balance of power that favours his country.The Conversation


