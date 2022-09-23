Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy crisis: why government support for businesses could harm the economy in the long run

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Share this article
The UK government hopes to protect businesses and public sector organisations against spiralling energy costs with a package that parallels the price cap and support payments recently promised to households. But these significant interventions come with a large and imprecise price tag that raise serious doubts about the government’s future finances.

By curbing retail electricity and gas prices, the new strategy aims to make energy companies share the cost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ VIDEO: Albanese to attend Abe funeral next week; integrity legislation to go to parliament
~ Indonesia: Hope for Justice in 2014 Papua Massacre
~ Should I give my teen alcohol? Just a sip, the whole can, or none at all?
~ A UN-backed tribunal on Khmer Rouge crimes just confirmed the conviction of key leader Khieu Samphan. What now?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ukraine ambassador urges Australian embassy in Kyiv to reopen ASAP
~ 'No body, no parole' laws could be disastrous for the wrongfully convicted
~ African newspapers can be anti-African too: what my research found
~ Small communities could be buying, selling and saving money on electric power right now – here’s how
~ Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter