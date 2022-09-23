Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A UN-backed tribunal on Khmer Rouge crimes just confirmed the conviction of key leader Khieu Samphan. What now?

By Rosemary Grey, Lecturer in Law, University of Sydney
Rachel Killean, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Sydney
Many Khmer Rouge leaders died before they could be indicted, and attempts to prosecute other suspects were blocked by the Cambodian government. Now, attention is turning to the tribunal’s legacy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


