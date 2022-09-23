Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ukraine ambassador urges Australian embassy in Kyiv to reopen ASAP

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
“Hop in a taxi [in Kyiv] and the taxi driver is going to ask you, 'where are you from?' And you say you're Australian. Most likely he's going to say 'Bushmaster"The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesia: Hope for Justice in 2014 Papua Massacre
~ Should I give my teen alcohol? Just a sip, the whole can, or none at all?
~ A UN-backed tribunal on Khmer Rouge crimes just confirmed the conviction of key leader Khieu Samphan. What now?
~ 'No body, no parole' laws could be disastrous for the wrongfully convicted
~ African newspapers can be anti-African too: what my research found
~ Small communities could be buying, selling and saving money on electric power right now – here’s how
~ Want noisy miners to be less despotic? Think twice before filling your garden with nectar-rich flowers
~ Will Canada cut ties to the monarchy under King Charles? It's possible
~ About the Queen and the Crown's crimes and how to talk about the unmourned — Podcast
~ Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter