Saskatchewan stabbing tragedy illustrates ongoing settler colonial violence
By Emily Grafton, Associate Professor, Politics and International Studies, University of Regina
Jérôme Melançon, Associate professor of Francophone and Intercultural Studies, University of Regina
To fully understand what led to the stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation, we need to look at how the legacy of settler colonial violence impacts Indigenous communities.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 22, 2022