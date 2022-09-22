Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has a new traditional courts bill. But it doesn't protect indigenous practices

By Anthony Diala, Director, Centre for Legal Integration in Africa, University of the Western Cape
After 14 years of highly controversial amendments, South Africa’s parliament has finally approved the Traditional Courts Bill. The Bill now awaits the signature of the President to become law.

The Bill seeks to regulate the structure and functioning of traditional courts in a uniform way. It also sets out to transform the traditional justice system to conform with constitutional values.

The early controversy that trailed the Bill concerned its alignment with the Constitution’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


