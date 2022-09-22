Tolerance.ca
Russia: More than 1,300 protesters detained after Putin’s partial military draft

By Amnesty International
Responding to the detention of at least 1,386 peaceful protesters who took part in rallies across Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call to mobilize additional troops to fight in Ukraine, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “As President Vladimir Putin seeks to boost the dwindling supply of troops […] The post Russia: More than 1,300 protesters detained after Putin’s partial military draft appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


