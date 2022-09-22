Thwaites Glacier: the melting, Antarctic monster of sea level rise – podcast
By Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
If and when the Thwaites Glacier melts, it will result in nearly 0.6 metres of sea level rise, but it holds back another three metres of sea level rise lurking within the Antarctic continent. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.
