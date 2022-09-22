COVID-19 can cause lasting lung damage – 3 ways long COVID patients' respiration can suffer
By Jeffrey M. Sturek, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Virginia
Alexandra Kadl, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology, University of Virginia
Understanding how injury and disease, including COVID-19, can impair lung function can help researchers and clinicians better help patients who are experiencing chronic conditions
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 22, 2022