Human Rights Observatory

USA: Torture and other ill-treatment of Haitian asylum seekers is rooted in anti-Black racism

By Amnesty International
US authorities have subjected Haitian asylum seekers to arbitrary detention and discriminatory and humiliating ill-treatment that amounts to race-based torture, said Amnesty International today in the new report, ‘They Did Not Treat Us Like People’: Race and Migration-Related Torture and Other Ill-Treatment of Haitians Seeking Safety in the USA. These human rights violations, along with […] The post USA: Torture and other ill-treatment of Haitian asylum seekers is rooted in anti-Black racism appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


