Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The scourge of sexual violence in West Africa, unveiled

By Adama Ouedraogo, Enseignant-chercheur, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Share this article
More than 40% are victims of violence at least once in their lifetime, according to research. This is likely the tip of the iceberg.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Queen Elizabeth II through the Arab prism
~ How Victorian Labor's failure on upper house electoral reform undermines democracy
~ Putin plays the annexation card, pushing the war in Ukraine into a dangerous new phase
~ New York's $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump is the beginning, not end, of this case – a tax lawyer explains what's at stake
~ Athletes, Fans Demand Remedy for Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
~ Governments' use of automated decision-making systems reflects systemic issues of injustice and inequality
~ Why major Canadian railways must no longer be permitted to police themselves
~ From Canada to Europe, survey reveals the challenges facing women leaders
~ Why do humans grow two sets of teeth? These marsupials are rewriting the story of dental evolution
~ Peppa Pig has introduced a pair of lesbian polar bears, but Aussie kids’ TV has been leading the way in queer representation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter