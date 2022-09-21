Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quality of sleep matters for your health, not just the duration – new study

By Neil Walsh, Professor, Applied Physiology, Liverpool John Moores University
Even during periods of restricted sleep, people who report good sleep quality are three times less likely to get a respiratory infection.The Conversation


