Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya has breached its public debt ceiling – how it got there and what that means

By Odongo Kodongo, Associate professor, Finance, University of the Witwatersrand
There’s a gap between Kenya’s public spending and its revenue. If the country owes more than it can repay, citizens will suffer.The Conversation


© The Conversation


