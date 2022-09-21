Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Human rights crisis deepens one year after national human rights strategy launched

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Authorities in Egypt have shown no genuine will to acknowledge, let alone address, the country’s deep-rooted human rights crisis despite launching a National Human Rights Strategy one year ago. Instead, they have continued to stifle freedoms and commit crimes under international law in the lead up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), said […] The post Egypt: Human rights crisis deepens one year after national human rights strategy launched appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ In Turkey, anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is on the rise
~ 'Serial' podcast's Adnan Syed has murder conviction vacated. How common are wrongful convictions?
~ Kenya has breached its public debt ceiling – how it got there and what that means
~ Nigeria's universities can find funds and produce job creators: here's how
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must release opposition MPs unjustly held for 100 days
~ Turkey: Plastic Recycling Harms Health, Environment
~ As World Cup Looms, the Families Football Left Behind
~ Explosive Weapons Declaration to Curb Civilian Harm
~ In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back
~ Remote control: why Auckland’s local election is neither local nor democratic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter