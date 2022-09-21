Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Authorities must release opposition MPs unjustly held for 100 days

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The continued arbitrary detention of opposition leader and Member of Parliament Job Sikhala and MP Godfrey Sithole is revealing of the politicized justice system in Zimbabwe, Amnesty International said today, 100 days since their incarceration. “The ongoing arbitrary detention of Sikhala and Sithole is unjust and abusive. It has caused unspeakable emotional distress to them […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must release opposition MPs unjustly held for 100 days appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Turkey: Plastic Recycling Harms Health, Environment
~ As World Cup Looms, the Families Football Left Behind
~ Explosive Weapons Declaration to Curb Civilian Harm
~ In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back
~ Remote control: why Auckland’s local election is neither local nor democratic
~ We can't solve Australia's mental health emergency if we don't train enough psychologists. Here are 5 fixes
~ 'An obsession with order, hierarchy, and one’s place within it': what The Queue says about Englishness
~ We helped fill a major climate change knowledge gap, thanks to 130,000-year-old sediment in Sydney lakes
~ Canada must take action now on dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks in an aging population
~ More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter