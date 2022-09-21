Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explosive Weapons Declaration to Curb Civilian Harm

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Damage to one of the structures at Kremenchuk Road Vehicle Factory, caused by the second Russian missile which struck the area of the factory on June 27, 2022. Photo taken on June 29, 2022. © 2022 Giorgi Gogia/Human Rights Watch (Geneva, September 20, 2022) – A new international declaration aimed at curbing harm from the bombing and shelling of villages, towns, and cities is a major milestone for protecting civilians during armed conflict, Human Rights Watch said today. The Declaration on the Protection of Civilians from the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Zimbabwe: Authorities must release opposition MPs unjustly held for 100 days
~ Turkey: Plastic Recycling Harms Health, Environment
~ As World Cup Looms, the Families Football Left Behind
~ In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back
~ Remote control: why Auckland’s local election is neither local nor democratic
~ We can't solve Australia's mental health emergency if we don't train enough psychologists. Here are 5 fixes
~ 'An obsession with order, hierarchy, and one’s place within it': what The Queue says about Englishness
~ We helped fill a major climate change knowledge gap, thanks to 130,000-year-old sediment in Sydney lakes
~ Canada must take action now on dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks in an aging population
~ More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter