Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We can't solve Australia's mental health emergency if we don't train enough psychologists. Here are 5 fixes

By Dana Wong, Associate Professor & Clinical Neuropsychologist, La Trobe University
Catriona Davis-McCabe, Adjunct Senior Lecturer - Curtin School of Population Health, Curtin University
Joanne Wrench, Honorary Fellow, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Katherine Lawrence, Associate Professor & Clinical Psychologist, Monash University
Lorelle Burton, Professor, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
At the time Australia needs it most, there is a crisis in the workforce of psychologists trained to assess and treat brain and mental health conditions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In The Australian Wars, Rachel Perkins dispenses with the myth Aboriginal people didn't fight back
~ Remote control: why Auckland’s local election is neither local nor democratic
~ 'An obsession with order, hierarchy, and one’s place within it': what The Queue says about Englishness
~ We helped fill a major climate change knowledge gap, thanks to 130,000-year-old sediment in Sydney lakes
~ Canada must take action now on dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks in an aging population
~ More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers
~ Fed keeps focus on US economy as the world tilts toward a recession that it may be contributing to
~ African States Should Tell FIFA to Establish Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers
~ As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
~ Canada must act now to hold off a future wave of dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter