Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More women are studying STEM, but there are still stubborn workplace barriers

By Lisa Harvey-Smith, Australian Government Women in STEM Ambassador, Professor, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
With unprecedented skills shortages looming in Australia, more than ever we need gender equity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Here’s what needs to happen.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada must take action now on dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks in an aging population
~ Fed keeps focus on US economy as the world tilts toward a recession that it may be contributing to
~ African States Should Tell FIFA to Establish Remedy Fund for Migrant Workers
~ As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
~ Canada must act now to hold off a future wave of dementia: Recommendations to help lower risks
~ To adapt to a changing world, heritage conservation needs to look toward the future
~ NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid to test a plan that could one day save Earth from catastrophe
~ ‘If only they made better life choices’ – how simplistic explanations of poverty and food insecurity miss the mark
~ For Canadians with disabilities, multiple types of support were important during COVID-19
~ Climate change is making rain difficult to predict – we trained an AI to help tropical countries adapt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter