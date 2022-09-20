Tolerance.ca
King Charles, defender of faith: what the monarchy's long relationship with religion may look like under the new sovereign

By Bob Morris, Honorary Senior Research Associate, Constitution Unit, UCL
When Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1953, she took on the role of “defender of the faith” (Fidei Defensor in the original Latin) – a title first granted to Henry VIII by the Pope in 1521. He subsequently broke with Rome and became the first head of the Church of England.

In the past 70 years, the role of religion in British public life has evolved significantly. As King Charles III assumes the role of monarch, his relationship with faith will also come into focus, and may look different from his…The Conversation


