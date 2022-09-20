Tolerance.ca
Half of Western Sydney foodbowl land may have been lost to development in just 10 years

By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Awais Piracha, Associate Professor of Urban Planning, Director Academic Programs, Geography Tourism and Urban Planning, Western Sydney University
Growing fresh produce on the outskirts of a city reduces food miles and increases food security. But the foodbowls next to our our big cities are fast losing their land to urban growth.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


