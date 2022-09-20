Medicaid enrollment soared by 25% during the COVID-19 pandemic – but a big decline could happen soon
By Julie Donohue, Professor and Chair of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Eric T. Roberts, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences
Pandemic-related policies made it easier for states to afford to cover more people and made that coverage more stable for millions of Americans who rely on the program for health care.
- Tuesday, September 20, 2022