Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's 'deliberative' democracy? Research in Nepal shows it could spur global youth voting

By Tom O'Neill, Professor, Department of Child and Youth Studies, Brock University
At a time when democratic norms appear to be in decline around the world, deliberative democracy is one potential remedy worth pursuing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


