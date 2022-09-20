Deepfake audio has a tell – researchers use fluid dynamics to spot artificial imposter voices
By Logan Blue, PhD student in Computer & Information Science & Engineering, University of Florida
Patrick Traynor, Professor of Computer and Information Science and Engineering, University of Florida
AI-generated voice-alikes can be indistinguishable from the real person’s speech to the human ear. A computer model that gives voice to the dinosaurs turns out to be a good way to tell the difference.
- Tuesday, September 20, 2022