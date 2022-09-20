Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa is surrounded by sea but doesn't have a plan to protect it: three steps to get one

By Francois Vreÿ, Research Coordinator, Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
South Africa is surrounded by 2,798km of coastline. Yet, oddly, the country doesn’t have a coherent maritime strategy underpinned by a related national strategy to safeguard its maritime interests.

This omission was underscored again recently by an evolving master plan for South Africa’s oceans. The document is significant as it puts the importance of South Africa’s oceans into sharper focus. But this shouldn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott pull from segregationists' playbook with their anti-immigration stunts
~ Westminster Abbey has witnessed nearly a millennium of British history – but many rituals, like those at royal funerals, aren’t so old
~ Government announces inquiry into childcare costs, while Chalmers promises 'conversation' about budget challenges
~ Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read
~ Deepfake audio has a tell – researchers use fluid dynamics to spot artificial imposter voices
~ Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration
~ India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why
~ Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
~ Why Pope Francis chose to highlight religious freedom during his visit to Kazakhstan
~ Italy election: why Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party is almost guaranteed to win
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter