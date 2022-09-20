Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bankers’ bonus cap: why the UK should be wary of scrapping a policy that protects economic stability

By Alper Kara, Professor and Head of Department - Accounting, Finance and Economics, University of Huddersfield
Share this article
At a time of rising prices and an ever increasing cost of living, there are at last signs of a financial boost for an industry toiling away at the economic coal face. British bankers, it seems, could be about to receive a hefty pay rise, with the new UK chancellor reportedly planning to scrap the limit on how much they receive in bonuses.

At the moment, that limit stands at 100% of a banker’s salary, but can be doubled to 200%,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘It's not drought, it's plundering,’ criminalized activists say of new law in Querétaro, Mexico
~ Gender equality in Ukrainian language: Feminine forms of professions now given full recognition
~ Word from The Hill: Treasurer Chalmers warns against getting too excited by $50 billion improvement in budget bottom line
~ How to disagree without making enemies in the age of the pandemic – tips from a psychologist
~ Cancer in the under 50s is rising, globally – why?
~ FIFA World Cup: All Sponsors Should Back Remedies for Workers
~ Can environmental conservation and tourism exist together harmoniously?
~ In a win for Traditional Owners, Origin is walking away from the Beetaloo Basin. But the fight against fracking is not over
~ Explainer: Socrates and the life worth living
~ The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter