In a win for Traditional Owners, Origin is walking away from the Beetaloo Basin. But the fight against fracking is not over
By Lily O'Neill, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Ben Neville, A/Prof and Deputy Director of Melbourne Climate Futures, The University of Melbourne
It’s great news Origin is walking away from fracking and gas. But other companies are still keen to frack the Beetaloo despite climate and environment concerns.
- Tuesday, September 20, 2022