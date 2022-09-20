Tolerance.ca
Explainer: Socrates and the life worth living

By Oscar Davis, Lecturer in Philosophy and History, Bond University
Socrates was notoriously annoying. He was likened to a gadfly buzzing around while one is trying to sleep. The Oracle of Delphi declared him the wisest of all human beings. His life and death would go on to shape the history of Western thought.

And yet he proclaimed to know nothing. The genius of Socrates lay in his professed ignorance of what it means to be human.

Socrates (469-399 BCE) grew up in Athens over two and half thousand years ago. At the time, the Athenians were recovering from a devastating war with the Persians. As they rebuilt, the military general and politician,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


