Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support

By Paul Crosby, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
David Throsby, Distinguished Professor of Economics, Macquarie University
Jan Zwar, Faculty Research Manager, Macquarie University
Share this article
The contribution of the book industry to the national economy is substantial, but its importance goes beyond its monetary value.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Can environmental conservation and tourism exist together harmoniously?
~ In a win for Traditional Owners, Origin is walking away from the Beetaloo Basin. But the fight against fracking is not over
~ Explainer: Socrates and the life worth living
~ Federal Labor's lead in Resolve poll drops from 'honeymoon' heights; Labor winning easily in Victoria
~ Brazil's Electoral Court brings platforms closer ahead of presidential elections, but questions over companies’ commitments remain
~ The Mint and Note Printing Australia make billions for Australia – but it could be at risk
~ Here's the real reason to turn on aeroplane mode when you fly
~ How did the patriarchy start – and will evolution get rid of it?
~ New cases of severe long COVID appear to be dropping – and vaccination is probably key
~ China: UN Human Rights Council must ensure accountability for ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter