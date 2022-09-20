Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA World Cup: All Sponsors Should Back Remedies for Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – FIFA’s corporate partners and sponsors of the 2022 World Cup should all press the global football association and the Qatari government to provide compensation and other remedies to migrant workers and their families who suffered death or injury, wage theft or debt from illegal recruitment fees while preparing the tournament, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and FairSquare said today. The call comes as a new global opinion poll commissioned by Amnesty International shows that two-thirds (66 percent) of those surveyed, and…


