From crumbling rock art to exposed ancestral remains, climate change is ravaging our precious Indigenous heritage
By Anna M. Kotarba-Morley, Senior Lecturer in Archaeology, Flinders University
Enid Tom, Kaurareg Elder and director of Kaurareg Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Marcus Lacey, Senior Gumurr Marthakal Indigenous ranger, Indigenous Knowledge
Shawnee Gorringe, Manager at Mithaka Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Cyclones, floods and other climate-linked events are threatening Indigenous heritage tens of thousands of years old. Unless we act, they’ll be gone for good.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 18, 2022