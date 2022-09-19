Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Office Slams Abuses in Philippines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emily Soriano, holding a picture of her 15-year-old son who was gunned down in Manila in 2016, says she is turning to the International Criminal Court after failing for years to attain justice in the Philippines, June 2022. © 2022 Aaron Favila/AP Photo The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a report on September 13 calling on the Philippine government to address serious gaps on human rights, particularly regarding accountability for abuses linked to the “war on drugs.” The report highlighted several achievements of the UN…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


