Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada is still haunted by the legacy of the 1972 Summit Series

By Taylor McKee, Assistant Professor, Sport Management, Brock University
Share this article
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series. This hockey series, played between Canada and the former Soviet Union, has become the subject of Canadian cultural myth-making since Paul Henderson’s winning goal for Canada during the final game.

The 1972 Summit Series — also known as the Canada-U.S.S.R. Series — was an eight-game hockey series played half in Canada and half…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As a divided Italy heads to the polls, a sharp right turn is likely
~ Gutter to gut: How antimicrobial-resistant microbes journey from environment to humans
~ Memory problems during the pandemic? It's just your brain trying to distinguish one day from the next
~ William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake
~ New data on the e-levy in Ghana: unpopular tax on mobile money transfers is hitting the poor hardest
~ How coastal West Africa can stem the jihadist wave
~ Nigeria's endless lecturer strikes: insights from some essential reads
~ Jordan: Government Crushes Civic Space
~ Guadeloupe suffers after passage of Tropical Storm Fiona
~ Saudi Arabia: Drop Baseless Investigation of US Citizen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter