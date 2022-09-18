Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

William Ruto vs Kenya's media: democracy is at stake

By George Ogola, Reader in Journalism, University of Central Lancashire
It’s a long-standing Kenyan tradition to offer congratulations in paid print and TV messages to an incoming president. The bulk of these messages are put out by government agencies – and county governments in recent years – but also private commercial corporations. This year, however, the newly elected president William Ruto would have none of this.

A day before his swearing-in, Ruto made it known that he did not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


