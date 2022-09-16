Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Drop Baseless Investigation of US Citizen

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Washington, DC) - Saudi prosecutors should drop an investigation possibly leading to formal criminal charges against a US citizen living in Saudi Arabia for “disrupting the public order,” Human Rights Watch said today. Carly Morris, 34, believes the allegation relates to her statements on social media voicing concerns about how Saudi Arabia’s discriminatory male guardianship system has affected her and her 8-year-old daughter. A legal summons reviewed by Human Rights Watch orders Morris to appear at the public prosecution court in Buraydah in al-Qassim province on September 18, 2022. Article 103…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Exploring the St. Lawrence River through the performing arts
~ Woman Dies in Custody of Iran’s ‘Morality Police’
~ The invisible women behind Georgia's fishing industry
~ How did a Nepali ritual altar end up in Berlin?
~ Queen Elizabeth II: the history of royal funerals and how this one will be different
~ Elizabeth II took the throne at age 25 — one of the many young queens who shaped Britain's history
~ How news of the death of Elizabeth I in the 17th century was communicated in ballads and proclamations
~ What do Britain's tears for Queen Elizabeth mean?
~ William and Harry reunite to mourn the Queen — here's why the death of a family member can bring siblings together
~ Queen Elizabeth: what we mean when we say we are mourning her for the values she embodied
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter