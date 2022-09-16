Exploring the St. Lawrence River through the performing arts
By Geneviève Dupéré, Conceptrice, chercheuse au CRITAC (Centre de recherche de l'École nationale de cirque), professeure à l'École nationale de théâtre, chargée de cours en sciences de l'environnement à l'Université de Montréal, et doctorante en recherche-création maritime, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
This article crosses from the river to the stage, to explore the St. Lawrence at the meeting point of marine and freshwater sciences, the fishing, maritime and port industries, and the circus arts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 16, 2022