Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did a Nepali ritual altar end up in Berlin?

By Nepali Times
Share this article
Kathmandu-based filmmaker Deepak Tolange spotted a richly decorated Buddhist shrine from Nepal in the Museum of Asian Art in Berlin seven years ago and tried to trace its origin.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ The invisible women behind Georgia's fishing industry
~ Queen Elizabeth II: the history of royal funerals and how this one will be different
~ Elizabeth II took the throne at age 25 — one of the many young queens who shaped Britain's history
~ How news of the death of Elizabeth I in the 17th century was communicated in ballads and proclamations
~ What do Britain's tears for Queen Elizabeth mean?
~ William and Harry reunite to mourn the Queen — here's why the death of a family member can bring siblings together
~ Queen Elizabeth: what we mean when we say we are mourning her for the values she embodied
~ Why the drought isn't over even though it's rained all week
~ Russia: Prison administration imposes harsh conditions on Aleksei Navalny
~ Ukraine: Mass graves in Izium is a macabre reminder of the cost of Russian aggression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter