The retirement of Roger Federer is the abdication of tennis royalty

By David Rowe, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
This is a time of endings. In the midst of the all-consuming media spectacle surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “tennis royalty” in the form of Roger Federer will retire in the same week and in the same city that she is laid to rest.

When the career of a sporting celebrity concludes, it is widely represented…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


