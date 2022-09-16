Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand’s new cut-down COVID response is a missed opportunity – here are 5 ways to improve it

By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Share this article
New Zealand has done better than most countries by taking decisive action at the start of the COVID pandemic. Now is the time to build on this with a science-based strategy to manage the next stages.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We may be underestimating just how bad carbon-belching SUVs are for the climate – and for our health
~ Survey reveals two-thirds of NZ employees want more work-life flexibility – how should employers respond?
~ This finals season, a brief ‘priming’ workout could boost performance on the sports field and beyond
~ US: Hold on Egypt Funding Doesn't Go Far Enough
~ Ukraine recap: Russian setbacks on the battlefield, Putin's limited military and diplomatic options
~ Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
~ Direct democracy can force governments to better represent the people -- but it doesn't always work out
~ We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us
~ What are uterus transplants? Who donates their uterus? And what are the risks?
~ Friday essay: the koala – when it's smart to be slow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter