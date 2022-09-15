Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This finals season, a brief ‘priming’ workout could boost performance on the sports field and beyond

By Christopher Latella, Lecturer, Master of Exercise Science (Strength and Conditioning), Edith Cowan University
Krissy Kendall, Lecturer of Exercise and Sports Science, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
As humans, it is in our nature to want to do better, find that edge and succeed. This couldn’t be truer than in sport, where winning and losing are often separated by tenths of a second, a successful score attempt in the dying stages of a game, or a split-second decision.

So,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Survey reveals two-thirds of NZ employees want more work-life flexibility – how should employers respond?
~ US: Hold on Egypt Funding Doesn't Go Far Enough
~ Ukraine recap: Russian setbacks on the battlefield, Putin's limited military and diplomatic options
~ Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
~ Direct democracy can force governments to better represent the people -- but it doesn't always work out
~ We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us
~ What are uterus transplants? Who donates their uterus? And what are the risks?
~ Friday essay: the koala – when it's smart to be slow
~ New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
~ M*A*S*H, 50 years on: the anti-war sitcom was a product of its time, yet its themes are timeless
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter