We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us
By Gerard Toal, Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
Karina Korostelina, Professor and Director of the Program on Prevention of Mass Violence, George Mason University
An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians are not willing to negotiate over the territorial integrity of the country, even if it means peace.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 15, 2022