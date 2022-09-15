Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us

By Gerard Toal, Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
Karina Korostelina, Professor and Director of the Program on Prevention of Mass Violence, George Mason University
An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians are not willing to negotiate over the territorial integrity of the country, even if it means peace.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


