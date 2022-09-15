Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

M*A*S*H, 50 years on: the anti-war sitcom was a product of its time, yet its themes are timeless

By Daryl Sparkes, Senior Lecturer (Media Studies and Production), University of Southern Queensland
MASH was designed as a ‘black comedy’ set during the Korean War. It was really a thinly veiled critique of the war in Vietnam, which was raging at the time.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


