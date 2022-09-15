Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Being released from a football academy takes a serious toll on young players – new research

By Thomas Ryan McGlinchey, Academic Associate in Sport Science, Nottingham Trent University
Boys who want to be footballers have a difficult dream to achieve. Of the 1.5 million boys who play organised youth football at any given time in England, only around 180 will be signed professionally by a Premier League club.

This dream can feel within a boy’s grasp, though, when he is signed to…The Conversation


