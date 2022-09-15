Tolerance.ca
A fossil baby helped scientists explain how mammals thrived after the dinosaur extinction - new research

By Gregory Funston, Banting Postdoctoral Fellow, The University of Edinburgh
Sixty-two million years ago, a mother gave birth to a baby. Overcoming the shock of birth in a matter of minutes, the baby began to explore the world around it. The baby started to suckle from its mother, a natural instinct shared by all animals of its kind, the mammals.

Each day it grew, and after a month or two, it began feeding for itself on a diet of shoots and leaves. It would have become independent shortly after, but tragedy struck. After only two-and-a-half months, it died.

But this baby’s story doesn’t end there. Because 62 million years later, its distant cousins…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


