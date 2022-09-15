How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
By Simon Davidson, PhD Candidate, University of Newcastle
Christopher Williams, Associate Professor, University fo Sydney, University of Sydney
Jane Linton, Lecturer, University of Sydney
There have been national, state and local campaigns to “Close the Gap” in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.
Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions more, their access to high-quality and culturally…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 14, 2022