Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?

By Simon Davidson, PhD Candidate, University of Newcastle
Christopher Williams, Associate Professor, University fo Sydney, University of Sydney
Jane Linton, Lecturer, University of Sydney
There have been national, state and local campaigns to “Close the Gap” in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions more, their access to high-quality and culturally…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


