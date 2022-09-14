Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways companies change their products to hide inflation

By Adrian Palmer, Professor of Marketing, University of Reading
Consumer price inflation in the UK slowed for the first time in nearly a year in August. A fall in petrol prices helped slow the overall rate but food prices continue to rise rapidly. But even with a slowdown to 9.9%, from 10.1% in July, inflation still remains close to the highest its been for a generation.

After inflation hit double digit rates earlier this year for the first time since the 1970s, many looked back to compare what’s happening now with


© The Conversation -


