Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the UK energy crisis plan will affect bills and price inflation — an economist explains

By Nasir Aminu, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Finance, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Share this article
How Liz Truss’s energy cost freeze could affect what you pay for heat, power and even other goods and services.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ugandan TikToker jailed for criticizing the problematic legacy of a dead general
~ Serbia banning EuroPride 2022 shows hard-won progress for LGBTQ+ rights is under threat
~ Senegal's presidential poll is shaping up as a real contest, with voters in the driver’s seat
~ Climate change threatens food but microscopic algae offer answers
~ Burst mining dam in South Africa: what must be done to prevent another disaster
~ Why the body positivity movement risks turning toxic
~ Malaria vaccine: the road has been long and tortuous, but we're getting there
~ Anti-monarchy protesters arrested – an expert on what the law says
~ Ukraine war: Russia's problems on the battlefield stem from failures at the top
~ Why Nigerian kidnap law banning families from paying ransoms may do more harm than good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter