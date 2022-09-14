Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy

By Aziz Huq, Frank and Bernice J. Greenberg Professor of Law, University of Chicago
David Landau, Mason Ladd Professor and Associate Dean for International Programs, Florida State University
Tom Ginsburg, Leo Spitz Distinguished Service Professor of International Law, Ludwig and Hilde Wolf Research Scholar, Professor of Political Science, University of Chicago
Other countries disqualify political officials and prevent them from holding office more often than the US does. There are benefits and potential risks to using this kind of legal tactic.The Conversation


