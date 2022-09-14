Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Productivity Commission says Australian schools 'fall short' on quality and equity. What happens now?

By Jenny Gore, Laureate Professor of Education, Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre, University of Newcastle
Share this article
A new report comes at a critical time. Every year, between 5% and 9% of Australian students do not meet year-level expectations in literacy or numeracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China: Xinjiang Official Figures Reveal Higher Prisoner Count
~ The Whitewash is a scathing, hilarious satire of Asian misrepresentation in Hollywood
~ What is The Line, the 170km-long mirrored metropolis Saudi Arabia is building in the desert?
~ Moonage Daydream: brilliant Bowie film takes big risks to create something truly new
~ If rugby is still a religion in New Zealand, how should its high priesthood respond to a crisis of faith?
~ Reminder: kangaroos are ‘vegetarian gladiators’ with kicks that can kill. An expert explains why they attack
~ Fed likely to stay the course on interest rate hike as inflation ticks up but gas prices ease
~ What happens when your classmates keep leaving? The impact of school transience on pupils ‘left behind’
~ Lush grasslands, higher allergy risks – what hay fever sufferers can expect from another La Niña season
~ Jean-Luc Godard has died. He redefined what film is, and leaves a staggering legacy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter