Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Moonage Daydream: brilliant Bowie film takes big risks to create something truly new

By Lisa Perrott, Senior Lecturer & Researcher in Screen and Media Studies, University of Waikato
Share this article
Like the artist himself, Brett Morgen’s film about David Bowie defies convention to create an extraordinary audiovisual tapestry of an endlessly creative life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Whitewash is a scathing, hilarious satire of Asian misrepresentation in Hollywood
~ What is The Line, the 170km-long mirrored metropolis Saudi Arabia is building in the desert?
~ If rugby is still a religion in New Zealand, how should its high priesthood respond to a crisis of faith?
~ Reminder: kangaroos are ‘vegetarian gladiators’ with kicks that can kill. An expert explains why they attack
~ Fed likely to stay the course on interest rate hike as inflation ticks up but gas prices ease
~ What happens when your classmates keep leaving? The impact of school transience on pupils ‘left behind’
~ Lush grasslands, higher allergy risks – what hay fever sufferers can expect from another La Niña season
~ Jean-Luc Godard has died. He redefined what film is, and leaves a staggering legacy
~ Scientists have mimicked an embryo's heart to unlock the secrets of how blood cells are born
~ Microplastics are in our fertilisers and soils, yet we know next to nothing about their environmental and health impacts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter