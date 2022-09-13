Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lush grasslands, higher allergy risks – what hay fever sufferers can expect from another La Niña season

By Janet Davies, Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Alfredo Huete, Professor, Climate Change Cluster, University of Technology Sydney
Paul Beggs, Associate Professor and Environmental Health Scientist, Macquarie University
A third La Niña event in a row could bring dangerous conditions for people with allergies – but we’ll need better continuous monitoring to be sure what’s coming in the future.The Conversation


